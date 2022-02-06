AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Tops $28.93 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $28.93 million and $1.16 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

