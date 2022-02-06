Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.67 ($26.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.28) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €16.98 ($19.08) on Friday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($16.65) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.75.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

