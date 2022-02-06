Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Albemarle worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.