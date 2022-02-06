Alchemy Pay 1-Day Volume Tops $12.39 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $153.17 million and $12.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00291932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00080445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00108517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

