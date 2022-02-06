Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,993 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 7,947,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,426. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

