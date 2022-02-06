Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,473,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,863,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.83 and its 200 day moving average is $580.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.