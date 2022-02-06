Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

ALFVY stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

