Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Algorand has a total market cap of $6.53 billion and approximately $201.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00182621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00385732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,004,660,693 coins and its circulating supply is 6,562,645,083 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

