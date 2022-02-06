Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 6.1% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

