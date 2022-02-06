Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up about 6.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Alleghany worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alleghany by 126.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $687.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $594.28 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on Y shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

