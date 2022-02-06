Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) is Palestra Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems accounts for approximately 7.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 7.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $354,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,207,177,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.