Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.66% of Alliance Data Systems worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ADS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.