Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 73,500 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sana Biotechnology worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after buying an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 616.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 137.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.