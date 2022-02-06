Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Butterfly Network worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $107,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,953 shares of company stock worth $1,136,440.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

