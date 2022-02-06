Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Citi Trends worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

