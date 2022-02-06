Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,097 shares of company stock worth $2,992,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

