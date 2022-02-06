Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.27 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of RadNet worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

