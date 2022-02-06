Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,118.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.