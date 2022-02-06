Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.46 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $248.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

