Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Alector worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $15.71 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

