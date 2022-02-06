Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 194,830 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 174.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.53% of FNCB Bancorp worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $9.08 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About FNCB Bancorp
FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.
