Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 46,036 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of uniQure worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in uniQure by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $799.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

