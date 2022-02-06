Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ultra Clean worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

