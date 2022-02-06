Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 16,800 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

