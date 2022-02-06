Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,100 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

