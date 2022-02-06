Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,527 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of National Bank worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.