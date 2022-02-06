Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,536 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Strategic Education worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

