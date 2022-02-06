Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,910 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Ellington Financial worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.