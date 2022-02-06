Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,750 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of BellRing Brands worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,797,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

BRBR opened at $23.01 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $910.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

