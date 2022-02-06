Alpha Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,688.20 and $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00765455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00232880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

