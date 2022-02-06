Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $125,764.78 and approximately $42,333.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

