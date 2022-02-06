Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Healthcare Trust of America accounts for about 2.8% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

