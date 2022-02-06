Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.5% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $375.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,152.79. 12,660,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,360.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

