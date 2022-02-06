Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

