Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,360.61.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
