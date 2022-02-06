American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,391 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HONE opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

