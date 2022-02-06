American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.15. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

