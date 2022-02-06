American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,581 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of 1st Source worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCE stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

