American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,569 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vistra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $21.83 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

