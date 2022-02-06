American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,746 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $419,260. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

