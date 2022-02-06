American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 219,190 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,795. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $125.63 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.