American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 3,146,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,079. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

