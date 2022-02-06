AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 3.7% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.20% of AMETEK worth $56,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. 1,076,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

