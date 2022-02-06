Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

AMKR stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.