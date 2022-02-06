Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and $4.09 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 122,584,613 coins and its circulating supply is 107,037,037 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

