Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $114.29 on Friday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29.

In other news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,462,780. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

