Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atreca by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.