Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

