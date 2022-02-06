Analysts Anticipate Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braze stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 245,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94. Braze has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

