Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $108.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.90 million and the lowest is $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

