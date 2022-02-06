Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMR. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

